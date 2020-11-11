Trump fans on the fringes of the far-right plan to rally in support of the president Saturday in D.C., where events touted by some of his more mainstream proponents are also set to occur.

Fox News host Sean Hannity and the Women for Trump group are among the president’s supporters who recently hyped this weekend’s “March for Trump” event. It is scheduled for noon at Freedom Plaza.

Infowars, the outlet run by infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, is also promoting a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” caravan that started in Texas and is scheduled to reach D.C. this weekend and rally there.

Another event, dubbed the “Million MAGA March,” is being touted by leaders of controversial groups including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, among others. It is also set for noon at Freedom Plaza.

Each of the events is being held on the heels of multiple news organizations projecting Saturday that President Trump lost his race for reelection against Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Hannity, a vocal supporter of President Trump, posted an image promoting this weekend’s march from his widely followed Twitter account Tuesday that was subsequently shared more than 14,000 times.

The march Mr. Hannity promoted is being organized by the Women for America First and Women for Trump groups founded by Amy Kremer, a former tea party activist who the president has previously lauded.

Infowars correspondent Owen Shroyer took credit for launching the caravan. Mr. Jones, a Texan, said in a video that he was traveling to Florida and then “riding out to D.C. to save the republic.”

The founder and leader of Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia organization, encouraged members of his group join the caravan and to march on the capital to “back up and defend” Mr. Trump.

On his website, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes said his group was linking up with Infowars as well as the organizers of the other event, the “Million MAGA March,” taking place Saturday at noon.

Mr. Rhodes, who also claimed the president is the target of an “ongoing coup,” added vetted members of his group — specifically law enforcement and military veterans – will be providing security.

“Our men will be standing by, awaiting the President’s orders to call us up as the militia, which would override D.C.’s ridiculous anti-gun laws,” Mr. Rhodes wrote on the Oath Keepers website.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department “is aware of upcoming First Amendment activities,” the department told The Washington Times. “As with any known First Amendment activity, we will continue to monitor and assess each activity, and plan accordingly.”

The leader of the Proud Boys, a fraternal group of self-described “western chauvinists” recently mentioned by the president, has encouraged its members to attend the “Million MAGA March” as well.

Social media accounts associated with local activists opposed to the president and his supporters have subsequently announced they plan to counter-protest Saturday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday she was aware of the Proud Boys planning to participate and said D.C. officials will be prepared “to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations.”

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said no groups named “March for Trump,” “Stop the Steal” or “Million MAGA March” have applied to host a rally at Freedom Plaza this weekend, The Washingtonian reported earlier Wednesday.

