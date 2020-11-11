President Trump backed Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to remain as the head of the national party, as his campaign battles in court over election results in several states.

“I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC),” the president tweeted. “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history - and we will win!”

The president’s announcement came a day after his son, Donald Trump Jr., refuted a CNN report that he and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were preparing to shake up the leadership at the RNC.

Ms. McDaniel, former chair of the Michigan GOP, was elected to a second two-year term to lead the RNC in January 2019.

The president’s show of support also came after Ms. McDaniel posted a tweet earlier in the day that implied Mr. Trump had lost the election. The tweet, since deleted, said Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris would be the deciding vote in the Senate if Democrats win both runoff elections in Georgia.

On Wednesday night, Ms. McDaniel tweeted, “The American people deserve free and fair elections where every legal vote is counted.”

While the president earned far more votes than he did in 2016, he received about 5 million fewer votes this year than presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

