The Lincoln Project temporarily lost its Twitter privileges Tuesday after the anti-Trump group shared the names and contact information of lawyers representing the president’s campaign in court.

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the political action committee posted on Twitter along with their pictures, phone numbers and email addresses.

“Make them famous,” The Lincoln Project said in the Twitter post, followed by an emoji depicting a skull-and-crossbones.

The Lincoln Project’s social media post included publicly available information for Ronald Hicks and Carolyn McGee, two lawyers for the firm Porter Wright representing President Trump’s campaign.

It was shared by several thousand other Twitter accounts before it vanished from the social media service and replaced with a message saying it was found to have violated the company’s rules.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the post violated its abusive behavior policy and that The Lincoln Project would have to delete it before regaining access to its account.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Times. It resumed posting on Twitter through its account late Wednesday morning.

Mr. Hicks and Ms. McGee are among the lawyers involved in litigation pursued by Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign over last week’s presidential election and his projected loss to Democrat Joseph R. Biden.

Several news outlets projected Mr. Biden to be the president-elect on Saturday, but Mr. Trump has not conceded and several fellow Republicans have also refused to accept the race’s outcome.

Mr. Trump’s campaign subsequently filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania, led by Mr. Hicks and Ms. McGee, in hopes of stopping election officials there from certifying the race’s results.

