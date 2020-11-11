President Trump‘s campaign highlighted examples Wednesday of dead people registering to vote in Georgia, a contested swing state where presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden currently holds the lead.

The Trump campaign has alleged widespread voter fraud as the president refuses to concede the election to Mr. Biden after several media outlets on Saturday named the Democrat as the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

The president’s campaign claimed Deborah Jean Christiansen from Roswell, a suburb of Altalnta, passed away in May of 2019, yet someone registered her to vote Oct. 5, the day after the state’s deadline to register.

James Blalock from Covington had his name used to cast a ballot last week, but he had died in 2006, according to the campaign.

They say the same is true for Linda Kesler from Nicholson, who died in 2003, and also for Edward Skwiot of Trenton, though he died in 2015.

The state of Georgia is currently undergoing a hand-recount of the results. Mr. Trump trails Mr. Biden by roughly 12,000 votes in the state.

In 2016, Mr. Trump won Georgia by 5% against Hillary Clinton.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, also told The Washington Times there are thousands of dead people who were registered to vote in Nevada, another state still tabulating ballots. He estimated about 3,000.

