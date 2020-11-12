A federal cybersecurity agency issued a statement Thursday evening that said no evidence exists that any votes were changed, compromised, deleted, or lost in the November election.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement from the elections infrastructure government coordinating council and the election infrastructure sector coordinating executive committees calling last week’s election “the most secure in American history.”

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience,” the joint statement said. “This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

The joint statement distributed by CISA on Thursday said state certification of voting equipment, pre-election testing, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s certification of voting equipment has contributed to the confidence that the government has in the results of the election.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the joint statement said. “When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

The council and executive committees issuing the statement includes members such as CISA assistant director Bob Kolasky, U.S. Election Assistance Commission chair Benjamin Hovland, and National Association of Secretaries of State president Maggie Toulouse Oliver, among several others.

