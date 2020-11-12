Rep. Don Young, the House’s oldest member, announced Thursday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Alaska Republican tweeted Thursday afternoon. “I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska.”

First sent to Congress in 1973, Mr. Young, 87, is dean of the House and just Wednesday won a tough reelection bid for a record 25th term in office. He’s the longest-serving member of Congress.

At least 20 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began last spring. To combat the spread in the House, Democratic leaders implemented a vote-by-proxy system.

