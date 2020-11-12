Six Americans who were part of a military peacekeeping mission in Egypt were killed Thursday when their helicopter crashed in the southern Sinai peninsula, officials said.

The coalition force said in a statement following the incident that there is “no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident.”

“During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash,” the MFO coalition said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to report that eight uniformed MFO members were killed.” Names are being withheld as the coalition notifies next of kin.

The coalition, known as the Multinational Force and Observers, said an investigation is being launched into the cause of the crash. The MFO was established to carry out a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel stemming from the Camp David Accords of 1978.

“We greatly appreciate the cooperation and support of Egypt and Israel in the recovery effort,” the coalition said.

The MFO originally reported five U.S. casualties but later updated their guidance after the death of a sixth American who was medically evacuated. Two others — a Czech national and a French national — were also killed in the crash.

