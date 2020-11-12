The American Hotel & Lodging Association is urging federal lawmakers to pass new coronavirus relief before the next Congress takes over because of the group’s fear that Americans will not travel for the upcoming holiday season.

AHLA said a survey it commissioned by Morning Consult found that 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for this month’s Thanksgiving holiday and 69% of respondents said they are unlikely to travel for the Christmas holiday in December.

“Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly non-existent. That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now,” Chip Rogers, AHLA president and CEO, said in a statement. “Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.”

While promising news about coronavirus vaccine candidates have emerged in recent days, the long-term outlook for the hospitality industry remains dire. The Morning Consult survey for AHLA found 44% of respondents either have no plans to stay in a hotel or their next hotel stay for vacation travel is more than a year away.

Morning Consult’s poll surveyed 2,200 adults from Nov. 2-4 online with a plus or minus margin of error of 2 percentage points. AHLA bills itself as the only national association representing all segments of the lodging industry and has existed for more than 100 years, according to its website.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.