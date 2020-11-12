U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Twitter account, @ICEgov, was temporarily gone from Twitter on Thursday afternoon and the agency blamed a tech glitch for its absence.

ICE said it was not hacked and worked with Twitter to get back online.

“We’re back! No hackers, no rogue employees,” tweeted @ICEgov. “We had a technical glitch and we appreciate the Twitter team’s help in bringing us back online. Stay tuned here for more great news about the work that the men and women of ICE do every day to protect the homeland.”

When asked why the federal government’s official account representing immigration enforcement agents was offline, Twitter pointed to a change in the birthday associated with the @ICEgov account.

“Twitter requires people using the service to be 13 years of age or older,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an email. “If an account’s birthdate is changed to a day/month/year prior to that and our systems identify content posted by the account before they were 13 years old, they will be locked out of the account. The account has been reinstated.”

The @ICEgov account lost much of its following and it will take 24-48 hours for its full following to get restored, according to Twitter.

