There will be considerable activity in the nation’s capital this weekend, organized by those who support President Trump on a near visceral level — and those who will never, ever, ever support the president. There are several rallies and marches set for Saturday in and around the National Mall and the Supreme Court. But that is not the only emphatic public presence which soon will be felt in Washington and elsewhere.

Be aware that former President Barack Obama has a new, 768-page memoir titled “A Promised Land” arriving Tuesday, to be preceded this weekend by some serious media appearances. Mr. Obama has granted an exclusive interview to CBS News, and the blitz begins Sunday with an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, followed by a sit-down with anchor Scott Pelley on “60 Minutes.”

“On the same Sunday 12 years ago, Mr. Obama appeared on 60 Minutes with his wife, Michelle, in their first post-election interview,” the network notes.

The aforementioned book, meanwhile, has been No. 1 on Amazon previous to its publication, and a sequel to it is already in the works. Book No. 1 primarily dwells on the first two years of Mr. Obama’s presidency — and a few more subjects. Yes, he does address the “birther” question, once a topic which particularly interested then-citizen Donald Trump and others.

But wait, there’s more in the book.

“The principal irritants who get perhaps more attention than necessary are the stars of the conservative media subculture, such as Rush Limbaugh and Glenn Beck and the prime-time stars of Fox News,” reports a review from National Public Radio — which will interview Mr. Obama on Monday, to be followed by Oprah Winfrey, who will interview Mr. Obama for Apple TV.

“Obama also contemplates the swelling power of populist sentiment on the right, from Sarah Palin as the vice presidential nominee in 2008 (Obama says ‘she had no idea what the hell she was talking about’) to the nascent ‘Tea Party’ the following year and the surge of its acolytes in Congress after the midterms of 2010,” the review advises.

DJT-TV

Some wonder if there is unfortunate trouble brewing between two consistent, high profile, friendly allies.

“Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even worse. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews,” President Trump tweeted on Thursday, his ire raised by the network’s early call that Joseph R. Biden had won the election last week.

Speculation is now underway whether the nation’s top-rated cable news channel is shifting away from GOP-friendly leanings. A Redstate.com analysis cites the possible influence of former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, who has served as a board member of the network since 2019. The analysis also pointed to previous shifts on the ownership level of the network, plus in-house decisions that led up to the early call for Mr. Biden on election night.

Again, this is all speculation.

In the meantime, Axios seems convinced that Mr. Trump is ready to launch his own network. Imagine. DJT-TV?

“Scoop: Trump eyes digital media empire to take on Fox News,” reported Axios co-founder Mike Allen, who noted that Mr. Trump’s enormous data base and community contact could be a hefty benefit should he make a personal jump into the news world.

THE TRUCKERS HAVE A SAY

The nation’s professional truck drivers have not forgotten President Trump’s praise and support of their efforts to keep the nation supplied with vital items, food and just about everything else during the coronavirus pandemic. The 18-wheeler folks also have not forgotten Mr. Trump’s support for the social media hashtag #ThankaTrucker and his campaign — which includes the Truckers for Trump Coalition. A poll of 2,124 U.S. truck drivers conducted in October by CDL Life, an industry group, found that 75% of the drivers back Mr. Trump.

Now many truckers plan a protest against presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, scheduled for Thanksgiving week. The “Stop the Tires 2020” push organized through private groups on Facebook and other social media includes over 62,000 independent truckers who say they will stop transporting a huge cross section of goods and supplies.

“We will not participate in the leftist, Biden/Harris Green New Deal. We do not support the banning of fracking. The United States of America operates as a capitalistic economy and oil is the fuel she survives on,” the organizers say in a brief mission statement.

P. Gadner Goldsmith, a columnist for MRC-TV, explains their annoyance in his own analysis.

“The truckers are not happy with Joe Biden, this self-styled ‘blue collar Joe’, as a ‘man of the people’ — despite him never working a blue-collar job all of his adult life. The independent truckers organizing this massive strike see through the disguise and see problems with the way the votes were handled, all over the country,” Mr. Goldsmith wrote.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Tudor stone mansion built in 1895 on one acre in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. The “urban sanctuary” offers six bedrooms, six baths; formal living, dining and sitting rooms, 31-foot great room, guest quarters; 6,700 square feet. Gourmet kitchen, upgraded baths, original floors, woodworking, staircases and built-ins cedar closets, mudroom, recreation room. Detached two-car garage, verandah, formal gardens, meditation courtyard. Priced at $430,000 through Homesale.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 88% of U.S. adults use face masks outside of their home.

• 82% are “confident” they can protect themselves from coronavirus infection.

• 64% say it’s “better to stay home as much as possible” during the pandemic.

• 61% say the pandemic is “getting worse.”

• 56% worry about contracting the virus, 53% avoid public places.

• 38% are isolated from everyone except their immediate family; 35% are partially isolated, 27% are not isolated at all.

Source: A Gallup poll of 2,985 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 19-Nov. 1 and released Wednesday.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.