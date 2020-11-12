Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, on Wednesday said he will intervene if the Trump administration does not start letting Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden receive daily briefings prepared for the president.

Mr. Lankford, a member of the Senate Oversight Committee, also said it “looks like” Mr. Biden won the recent White House race, although other prominent Republicans, including the president, disagree.

Speaking on radio station KRMG, Mr. Lankford said there is “nothing wrong” with Mr. Biden receiving the same daily presidential intelligence briefings currently prepared for Mr. Trump.

“There is no loss from him getting the briefings,” the senator said.

“If that’s not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and to be able to push them and say this needs to occur, so that regardless of the outcome of the election, whichever way that it goes, people can be ready for the actual task,” Mr. Lankford added.

Voting in the presidential race ended Tuesday, Nov. 3, and multiple news outlets subsequently projected that Mr. Biden, the Democratic nominee, won the election and will succeed Mr. Trump in January.

Mr. Trump has not conceded and has claimed he won the race, however, despite trailing by millions of votes. His campaign is now challenging his projected loss by pursuing litigation in several states.

Incoming presidents are usually given access to the same intelligence briefings prepared for their predecessor. The administration‘s refusal to recognize the results have prevented that in this case.

“Access to classified information is useful, but I’m not in a position to make any decisions on these issues anyway,” Mr. Biden said Tuesday. “It would be nice to have it, but it’s not critical.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.