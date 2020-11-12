New York Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs on Wednesday slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and blamed the progressive left’s push for socialist policies for hurting Democrats in the 2020 election.

House Democrats kept their majority but underperformed expectations across the board, including in some key New York congressional and legislative races. Mr. Jacobs, who also serves as the Nassau County Democratic leader, is joining several moderate Democrats who argue it’s leftists like Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and the Defund the Police movement that scared voters away this election season.

“AOC has no standing on how to run a general election in the suburbs and upstate,” he told the New York Post. “AOC is in a district that’s 6-1 Democrat and she couldn’t find a Republican in her district with binoculars.

“I invite AOC to come to Long Island and stand for election in one of our districts. You’ll see different results,” he said.

Mr. Jacobs said he agreed with House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s comments that the Defund the Police movement and fears of creeping socialism were “frightening” to voters and hurt Democrats in swing districts.

A spokeswoman for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who easily won her reelection Tuesday over a first-time Republican challenger, referred The Post to comments the congresswoman previously made dismissing her critics within the party.

“I really believe we need to come together and not allow Republican narratives to tear us apart,” she said on CNN, The Post reported. “It is irresponsible to pour gasoline on these delicate tensions in the party.”

In a lengthy Twitter thread last week, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez argued that it’s not progressive or socialist policies but a lack of digital campaigning and canvassing that contributed to Democrats losing multiple seats in the House.

“There are swing seat Dem incumbents who cosponsored the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, etc and if I’m not mistaken every single one won re-election,” she wrote Friday. “So the whole ‘progressivism is bad’ argument just doesn’t have any compelling evidence that I’ve seen.”

