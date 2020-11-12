Rep. Jody Hice, Georgia Republican, had a warning for Andrew Yang and other Democrats seeking to move to the Peach State just to vote in the Senate run-off elections: What you’re planning is illegal.

Mr. Hice said in a Thursday post that anyone relocating temporarily to the state with the idea of voting and then leaving may be charged with a crime.

“Liberals are urging people to move to Georgia just to vote for Democrats in the Senate runoffs,” tweeted Mr. Hice. “Here’s a friendly tip: It is a FELONY to vote in GA if you’re not a legal resident or if you’re in the state briefly with the intention to vote and then move away.”

Mr. Yang, an entrepreneur who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said Saturday he planned to take up residence in Georgia to boost the chances of Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“The best thing we could do for Joe is to get him a Democratic Senate. There should be coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia,” tweeted Mr. Yang. “I’ll go. It’s the only way to sideline Mitch [McConnell] and give Joe a unified government.”

He urged his social-media followers to do the same.

Great news #yanggang - Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman concurred, telling CNN, “I hope everybody moves to Georgia in the next month or two.”

The deadline to register to vote in the Jan. 5 run-off is Dec. 7, and early voting begins Dec. 14, for the two run-off races, which will determine control of the Senate.

Mr. Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Mr. Ossoff is running against GOP Sen. David Perdue. If Democrats win both seats, they would control the Senate under a Biden presidency.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State “cited state law that it is a felony to vote in Georgia elections if you are not a legal resident or if you are residing in the state briefly with the intention just to vote and then move away,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

