Tom Fitton is Washington’s premier open secrets warrior, forcing Democrat- and Republican-led agencies to relinquish hidden data, such as an incredibly high number of “extra voters” nationwide.

“Extra” meaning counties that have more people on their rosters than eligible adult voters. Pennsylvania carries more than 800,000 inactive registrations. Both are recipes for fraud, he argues.

Mr. Fitton is the 22-year president of Judicial Watch, the conservative watchdog group. For three decades beginning during the Clinton presidency, it has aggressively rooted out official misconduct by filing federal lawsuits forcing a balky bureaucracy to honor the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Today, amid President Trump‘s election challenge, Mr. Fitton is out with a new book: “A Republic Under Assault: The Left’s Ongoing Attack on American Freedom.” It made The New York Times nonfiction best seller’s list at a time when the liberal reading public is demanding the opposite — anti-Donald Trump books.

“The book is to update and educate Americans about how corruption and lawlessness, originating mainly from the left, threatens our very republic,” Mr. Fitton told The Washington Times. “The same lawlessness that would end our borders and illicitly spy on and impeach a president would happily blow up free and fair elections.”

Mr. Fitton leads a 32-member Washington FOIA force of litigants, investigators and communication specialists. He took over Judicial Watch after a career as a conservative radio host, an experience that honed his knack for continual media appearances.

Some of his “greatest hits”: obtained documents showing how the Obama administration’s IRS preyed on tea party conservative nonprofits, exposed outdated voter lists across the country and uncovered text messages by FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

That brings readers to what conservatives call a “coup” attempt by Obama officials to sabotage the 2016 Trump campaign by opening an evidence-free Russia probe in July 2016 and relying on a false Democratic opposition research dossier to fuel it.

Mr. Fitton writes: “A coup attempt — initially — begun by high-ranking members of the Obama administration to rig the 2016 presidential election in favor of Hillary Clinton. Once that effort failed and Trump was elected in November 2016, it instantly evolved into a full-blown effort to overthrow a legitimately elected president of the United States.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation — sworn to protect the United States of America and her citizens — used a completely fake dossier paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign to spy on Donald Trump,” Mr. Fitton writes. “Nauseating, dangerous, and treasonous are but the first three words that come to mind to describe such un-American conduct. But wait. Naturally, it gets worse and much sleazier.”

His chapter “At the Ballot Box” describes his view how the left has intervened in American elections to make fraud easier.

His culprit is George Soros, the billionaire who contributes to a long list of left-wing activist groups, including anti-border protesters who want to usher in more undocumented immigrants and fuller sanctuary cities.

“Beyond that is the fact that Soros-funded groups continually seek to weaken ballot integrity and open voting in U.S. elections to ineligible voters,” Mr. Fitton writes. “Ultimately, the George Soros radical network of advocacy groups and the Left’s weakening ballot integrity and establishing amnesty for illegal aliens as important keys to ensuring victories for leftist allies far into the future.”

How does Mr. Soros’s groups weaken the system? Oppose voter ID. Oppose citizenship verification. Promote “vote harvesting,” which allows any third party to collect an unlimited number of ballots and deliver them to boxes or precincts without any government supervision, Mr. Fitton says.

Without any help from the Trump Justice Department, Judicial Watch in 2019 found 2.5 million voter roster names beyond their jurisdictions’ population, Mr. Fitton writes.

What’s more, since 2012, more than 28 million mailed ballots have gone missing, meaning they were neither returned by voters or the U.S. Postal Service. In 2016-18, about 84 million mailed ballots went out and more than 16 million remained out there someplace.

“It is entirely because of those failures and irregularities that the Democratic Party and its ultraliberal allies — including and especially the George Soros money machine — are lobbying nonstop for mail-in voting for the 2020 presidential election most of all,” Mr. Fitton says. “They are well aware that if they get their way, millions of ineligible and illegal voters may get those mail-in ballots.”

Mr. Fitton quotes a Pew Research Center report that found that 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state and that 1.8 million who are deceased are still listed as active voters.

Los Angeles County, where Judicial Watch went to court to force roster culling, had about 1.56 million inactive registrations by 2018.

Judicial Watch previously released a study of Census Bureau population statistics compared with voter registrations. The finding: 352 counties in 29 states carry 1.8 million more registrants than eligible voters.

Of the ongoing effort by Mr. Trump to expose election fraud in Pennsylvania and other states, Mr. Fitton told The Washington Times: “We can see that the chaos and ‘get Trump‘ mentality has led to a corrupt count in Pennsylvania and other states. The corruption undermines the very foundation of republican government, which relies on consent of the governed.”

