Karl Rove, the past political guru to former President George W. Bush, said President Trump’s legal efforts in a handful of states aren’t going to be enough to change the ultimate outcome of the 2020 election.

Mr. Rove said the president is well within his rights to go to court over concerns about fraud and transparency in his race against Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden.

“But the president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome,” Mr. Rove wrote in the Wall Street Journal in a piece published late Wednesday.

“To win, Mr. Trump must prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands. There is no evidence of that so far,” he said. “Once his days in court are over, the president should do his part to unite the country by leading a peaceful transition and letting grievances go.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that there will be a hand recount in Georgia, where Mr. Biden, the presumptive president-elect, is leading Mr. Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Mr. Biden also holds narrow leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

Multiple media outlets called the race for Mr. Biden late Saturday morning after projecting that he would win Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes.

Mr. Biden is projected to win 290 electoral votes to Mr. Trump’s 217, according to the latest tally from The Associated Press. It takes 270 to clinch the presidency.

The only states the AP hasn’t called yet are Georgia and North Carolina. Mr. Trump’s narrow lead in North Carolina is expected to hold.

