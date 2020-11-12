White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany predicted Thursday a large number of the president’s supporters will participate in pro-Trump events scheduled to take place Saturday in D.C.

Ms. McEnany was asked about the events, specifically a “Stop the Steal” rally and a so-called “Million MAGA March,” while appearing on Fox News in her personal capacity as a Trump campaign adviser.

“I think it’s going to be quite large,” Ms. McEnany said about the festivities on the “Fox & Friends” morning program. “People want to show up and have their voice heard.”

“I anticipate quite a large event this Saturday,” she added later in the interview.

Both the “Stop the Steal” and “Million MAGA March” events are among several set to happen Saturday in the nation’s capital over President Trump‘s projected loss to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

A similar event scheduled for noon Saturday at Freedom Plaza, a “March for Trump,” has been promoted on social media by Fox News host Sean Hannity and other prominent supporters of the president.

Trump supporters on the fringes of the far-right are scheduled to congregate in the capital as well, including Infowars publisher Alex Jones and the leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups.

Infowars is organizing a “Stop the Steal” caravan that started in Texas and set to soon reach the capital this weekend. Mr. Jones, a notorious conspiracy theorist, said he was traveling from Texas.

The founder of Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia, said his members were linking up with Infowars and the organizers of the “Million MAGA March” and plan to provide security at the protests.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said during an event later Thursday that local officials are preparing to make sure the events happen safely.

“We’re concerned about making sure that we have safe First Amendment demonstrations,” Ms. Bowser said.

Christopher Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency, added he expects roughly a dozen small groups to congregate in the District this week.

The groups come from “both sides of the political spectrum,” and each averages roughly a dozen members, he added.

“Violence will not be tolerated,” he stressed.

Multiple news organizations projected Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in last week’s presidential election. Mr. Trump has not conceded, however, and his campaign is challenging the results in court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.