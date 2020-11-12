Democrats lost another House incumbent Thursday, with Rep. Max Rose conceding his competitive New York race.

In a statement, the freshman Democrat promised his constituents he would “ensure a smooth transition” and called for healing across the political divide.

“Representing this district has been the honor of my life,” Mr. Rose said in a statement. “I love Staten Island and Brooklyn. This is our home. No matter the challenges we face, I will be on the frontlines with you fighting to make this city and country a better, safer and more united place.”

One of more vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into Election day, Mr. Rose is trailing significantly — with Nicole Malliotakis, his Republican challenger, earning 136,382 votes to his 99,224 votes, according to the Associated Press. It has not been officially called.

Mr. Rose, who was part of the 2018 wave that flipped more than 40 GOP seats blue, is one of several incumbents who lost their first reelection bids, chipping away at Democrats’ majority.

Ms. Malliotakis’ win is a boon for the growing ranks of Republican women in the House, with a historic number of new female congresswomen joining the conference.

