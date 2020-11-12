MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Thursday it has visited four Mexican women who allege they were mistreated by a gynecologist at a Georgia detention center and said none of them have been deported.

The department said in a statement Thursday it will “assist in efforts to detain the Mexicans’ deportation and ensure that the case is heard in that country’s courts.” The department said one of the four said she did not want to avoid or delay her deportation.

While people who have been deported might still be able to serve as witnesses in a criminal or civil case, many end up in unstable countries or situations where it becomes difficult to maintain contact with them. The migrants’ lawyers had argued that deportation would make it harder to get justice in the case.

Lawyers said this week that several migrants at the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, who had made allegations against the doctor have received word that they could soon be removed from the country.

Former patients at the center complained about Dr. Mahendra Amin, who has been accused of operating on migrant women without their consent or performing procedures that were medically unnecessary and potentially endangered their ability to have children.

They allege Amin performed operations that caused or worsened their pain without explaining what he was doing or giving them an alternative. But there hasn’t been evidence to support an initial claim that he performed a large number of hysterectomies.

Amin’s lawyer, Scott Grubman, has previously denied the doctor did anything wrong and called him a “highly respected physician who has dedicated his adult life to treating a high-risk, underserved population in rural Georgia.” Amin has stopped seeing women at Irwin County Detention Center.

