D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday addressed a rumor that she might take a job in the administration of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“I know that some may be anxious to get rid of me … but I’m not going anywhere,” Miss Bowser said during a press conference for a building dedication. “I am not being vetted, I have not been asked.”

The Democratic mayor added that she already has “the best job in Washington,” which is the same response she gave when similar rumors of taking a job with Mr. Biden circulated over the summer.

Miss Bowser recently was criticized for visiting Delaware last week to celebrate Mr. Biden’s projected victory. The state is one of 44 listed as “high-risk” on the D.C. travel advisory list, but the mayor defended her decision earlier this week by calling it “essential travel.”

