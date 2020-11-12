House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday that Republican lawmakers must accept President Trump’s projected loss and move on.

“This morning, I have a very simple message for Senate Republicans: The election is over, it wasn’t close, President Trump lost,” Mr. Schumer told reporters. “Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Kamala Harris will be the next vice president of the United States.”

The New York Democrat called on his GOP colleagues to “stop denying reality” and accept defeat.

Mr. Schumer was joined by Mrs. Pelosi, who said Republicans were engaged in an “absurd circus right now refusing to accept reality.” The California Democrat said Republicans were making it harder for lawmakers to adequately address the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stop the circus and get to work on what really matters to the American people: their health and their economic security,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy challenged Mrs. Pelosi’s assertion that Democrats had won a mandate because of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s projected win.

“I heard the speaker call it a mandate. It was a mandate against socialism. It was a mandate against defunding the police,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, told reporters on Thursday. “It was a mandate against wasting a majority that the Democrats have done for the last Congress.”

