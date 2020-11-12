LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania sports medicine doctor was sentenced to 9½ to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest Thursday to sexually assaulting six former patients.

William Vollmar. 57, who spent decades working with high school athletes, entered the plea in Lancaster County Court.

Vollmar once had contracts at six school districts, a private school and a college. Prosecutors said he also worked at many district and state athletic competitions over the years and was a member of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Vollmar‘s victims included boys under the age of 18 as well as young adults, according to the state attorney general’s office. The assaults took place in high school facilities, at his medical practice and in his home, prosecutors said.

As part of the plea, Vollmar must register as a sex offender for his lifetime and surrender his medical license.

