MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area pizza entrepreneur was charged with fraud Thursday in seeking more than $900,000 in government-backed loans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Bischoff received approximately $594,000 from lenders, the government alleged. He’s accused of giving false information about his payroll and the number of employees and making other misrepresentations.

The court filing is titled a criminal “information,” which means a guilty plea is likely. A message seeking comment was left for Bischoff’s attorney.

Bischoff, 60, is co-founder of Passport Pizza in Macomb County.

On its website, Passport Pizza said it received an award in 2014 from the National Restaurant Association for its efforts to donate food to nonprofit groups. It said it also had a role in a law that shields businesses from liability when donating food.

