KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - One of two people shot over the weekend in a park in Kansas City, Kansas, has died, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in Kaw Point Park, police said. Officers who arrived on the scene found two men with gunshot wounds, and the victims were taken to an area hospital, police said.

Officials said in a news release Thursday that one of the victims - 23-year-old Juan Perez - died Wednesday from his injuries. The other man, whose name has not been released, remained in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

No arrests had been reported in the case by Thursday.

