Cars filled with President Trump supporters paraded near the White House Wednesday night ahead of rallies planned this weekend, according to a local news outlet.

Demonstrators who agree with Mr. Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud came with signs and flags for the president as the District is preparing for potentially large demonstrations on Saturday, WUSA9 reported.

Mr. Trump has refused to concede to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden and has filed numerous lawsuits nationwide alleging voter fraud.

At least three of the planned pro-Trump rallies — Million MAGA March, March for Trump and March for 45 — appear to be linked to the Stop the Steal movement.

Demonstrators are set to begin marching in Freedom Plaza at noon Saturday, and the left-wing groups Refuse Fascism and All Out DC have scheduled counterprotests.

The National Park Service estimates about 13,000 people can fit in the plaza. March for Trump co-host Women for America First is the only group that sent NPS a permit request, and it is for 50 attendees.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, when asked earlier this week about Proud Boys’ demonstrations planned for the weekend, said the city will “be prepared” for them.

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the far-right men’s group, told The Washington Times last Saturday that he wants peaceful protests over the lack of transparency in the presidential election.

Mr. Trump was asked by Mr. Biden to denounce the group during a debate in September, and said “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

