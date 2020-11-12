FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in Fall River are investigating racial slurs that were spray-painted on tombstones at a cemetery.

Police said a detective will be at the North Burial Ground cemetery on Thursday before the graffiti is cleaned up by city workers.

The Department of Public Works “has access to security cameras at North Burial Ground and we will be working with the Police Department to support their efforts to find who is responsible for this crime,” Mayor Paul Coogan told WPRI-TV.

Amy Peterson, who was visiting the cemetery on Wednesday, called the vandalism “upsetting.”

“It’s not right. We’re in a really hard time right now,” Peterson told WLNE-TV. “Everyone’s trying to get along and see eye to eye, and it’s just one more negative thing that nobody wants to see.”

