NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have placed a sheriff’s deputy in northern Ohio on paid administrative after they said the deputy shot and killed an armed suspect.

The deputy responded Tuesday night to a report in New Lyme Township of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself and shoot at police, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson said in a written statement.

The sheriff said the man had been drinking and was armed with a shotgun. The sheriff said the deputy tried to deescalate the situation but fired twice when the man pointed the weapon at the deputy.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital in Cleveland.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the deputy or the suspect.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.