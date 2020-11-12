Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Mr. Lewandowski, a key player in President Trump‘s legal fight over election counts, confirmed his diagnosis to CNBC.

“I feel great,” he told the network.

Mr. Lewandowski told multiple news outlets that he will be staying home.

He is the latest person in Mr. Trump‘s orbit to contract it, including several others who also attended an Election Night party last week at the White House.

Also recently testing positive for the vires were White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Trump campaign adviser David Bossie and White House political director Brian Jack.

Mr. Lewandowski might have been infected later in the week, however. He traveled to Philadelphia amid the debate over its ballot-counting.

Mr. Trump is pushing a series of lawsuits to contest his loss in key states. Mr. Lewandowski, who managed part of the 2016 campaign, had been assisting the effort in recent days.

