The Trump Accountability Project (TAP) was short lived in its plan to blacklist Trump loyalists.

It announced Thursday on its sparse website that “the project will no longer be active.”

Conservatives ridiculed backers of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s for launching a campaign to cancel people who worked for President Trump by denying them post-government employment. On social media, Trump supporters invoked the names of Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot, men who brutally suppressed opponents.

TAP’s posted statement said: “The Trump Accountability Project was started because we believe restoring democratic norms are vital to protecting America’s future. A critical part of making sure the nation never finds itself in this position again is to make sure those members of the Trump administration responsible for loosening the guardrails of our democracy are not rewarded with book deals, TV contracts, or six-figure salaries in the private sector based on that experience.”

“In the spirit of the President-elect’s call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active.”

Neither the website nor its Twitter page disclosed its organizers. But former Obama and Clinton officials urged liberals to join.

Hari Sevugan, former spokesman for the Barack Obama campaign, was one of those.

“Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values,” Mr. Sevugan tweeted.

Said the previously active project: “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda. Those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”

Trump supporters expressed bafflement at how they supposedly subverted democracy. Mr. Trump’s agenda included tax cuts and fewer regulations. He remained accessible to a hostile media. Unlike his predecessors, he has moved against few press leakers and refrained from entering new wars.

