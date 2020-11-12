President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military, in a bid to ramp up pressure on Beijing.

The order, which could impact some of China‘s biggest companies, was necessary because Beijing is “increasingly exploiting United States capital” to develop its military and intelligence capabilities, Mr. Trump said.

“To protect the United States homeland and the American people, I hereby declare a national emergency with respect to this threat,” the president said.

It was the first of what are likely to be many executive actions before the expected inauguration in January of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, whom Mr. Trump has accused of being soft on China.

The president said China‘s development of its military and intelligence with U.S. capital allows Beijing “to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas, including by developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction, advanced conventional weapons, and malicious cyber-enabled actions against the United States and its people.”

He said Beijing compels civilian Chinese companies to support its military and intelligence activities.

“At the same time, those companies raise capital by selling securities to United States investors that trade on public exchanges both here and abroad, lobbying United States index providers and funds to include these securities in market offerings, and engaging in other acts to ensure access to United States capital,” he said. “In that way, the [People’s Republic of China] exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military.”

The president’s order takes effect on Jan. 11.

