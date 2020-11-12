There have been “no significant increases” in the suicide rate of military veterans from 2017-2018, although the numbers did tick up slightly, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report looked at dates from 2015-2018.

According to the report, 6,435 U.S. veterans died from suicide in 2018, an increase from 6,139 the previous year.

But the VA says the rate of suicides among veterans who have received recent VA care decreased by 2.4 percent. VA Secretary Robert Wilkie called that “an encouraging sign as the department continues to work and share what we learn with those who care for and about veterans.”

Because the report covers only veterans suicides from 2015-2018, any impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t factored in.

