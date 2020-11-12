CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming has recorded its highest number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus for the sixth straight day.

The state reported 183 current hospitalizations on Wednesday. The figure is an increase from Tuesday’s report, when the state Department of Health recorded 178 hospitalizations from the virus.

Wyoming had set a new all-time high for coronavirus hospitalizations Friday with 147 patients, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. The state has surpassed that figure on each subsequent day since.

There are only two available intensive care unit beds at the Wyoming Medical Center, with 17 of the hospital’s 19 beds filled. There are no intensive care unit beds available at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center or the SageWest in Lander.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 16,518 new confirmed cases and 127 deaths from the coronavirus in Wyoming since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some - especially older adults and people with existing health problems - it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

