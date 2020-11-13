BERLIN (AP) - Eleven German men have been charged with belonging to a far-right terror organization on allegations they were planning deadly attacks on Muslims to create unrest and eventually overthrow the German government, prosecutors said Friday.

Federal prosecutors said eight of the men, led by Werner S. and Tony E., formed the “Group S” organization during a meeting in September 2019. Three others were accused of joining later, and a twelfth suspect was charged with supporting the group.

Seven of the suspects also face weapons violation charges in Stuttgart state court.

No last names were given for the suspects in line with German privacy laws.

According to prosecutors, to “shake the state and the social order” of Germany to eventually overthrow the government, the group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and killing or injuring the largest number of Muslims possible.

The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said.

Officials allege the group met multiple times in private locations to discuss their plans, and that Werner S. trained others to shoot a pistol. Meetings were coordinated over chat apps and by telephone.

In an effort to raise 50,000 euros ($59,000) for more firearms, all group members but one, who couldn’t for financial reasons, agreed to contribute four-figure sums to the cause. It was not clear how much money was eventually raised.

The men were all detained during raids on Feb. 14 and all except for one are still in custody.

Another suspect detained that day died while in detention, prosecutors said.

