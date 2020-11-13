The Arizona Republican Party is suing to try to request a hand-audit of ballots in the state where presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden leads President Trump by a slim margin.

Specifically, the complaint filed in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona on Thursday wants the court to order Maricopa County to conduct a hand-recount and audit of at least 2 percent of its polling precincts, which would be 15 precincts out of 748.

Mr. Biden is currently ahead of Mr. Trump by about 10,988 votes or .4%.

Arizona’s attorney general did not immediately respond to a comment on the case. Neither did Adrian Fontes, the Maricopa County recorder, who is a named defendant.

The president’s lawyers were also in court Thursday for a hearing in Arizona that lasted several hours at the Maricopa County Superior Court, alleging poll workers did not allow voters to correct ballot mistakes when they went to the polls on Election Day.

The judge has not made a ruling in that dispute.

