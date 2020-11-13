Former President Barack Obama says the GOP’s unwillingness to dismiss President Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election is threatening to undermine democracy.

Mr. Obama, in excerpts from a “60 Minutes” interview set to air Sunday, said he is not surprised that Mr. Trump has refused to recognize presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden because he doesn’t “like to lose and never admits loss.”

“I am more troubled by the fact that other Republicans officials, who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion,” Mr. Obama said. “It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally and that is a dangerous path.”

That opinion is widely shared by the anti-Trump forces in the GOP who say Republican leaders and former party officials are knowingly backing bogus claims for the president.

Mr. Trump alleges that illegal voting and shady election officials in battleground state are to blame for the election results, and his team has filed various lawsuits claiming fraud in the courts.

