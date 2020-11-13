A senior adviser to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s 2020 campaign said Friday the growing chorus of Republicans calling for Mr. Biden to start receiving intelligence briefings shows it is time for President Trump to throw in the towel.

“The fact that a number of Republican members of Congress are coming out and backing the president-elect — really the law, which says he should be able to receive these daily presidential briefings, both the president-elect and vice president-elect — I think shows that folks across the spectrum are ready to move forward,” Symone Sanders said on CNN. “This election is over.”

Ms. Sanders said Mr. Biden is ready to work with Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — to confront the challenges facing the nation.

“He has known [Sen. McConnell] for a very long time, and he looks forward to working with him,” she said.

