China on Friday congratulated presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris nearly one week after they were projected to win the Nov. 3 election.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing, as quoted by Reuters. “We extend congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris.”

“We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures,” Mr. Wang continued.

The congratulatory message comes despite President Trump’s refusal to concede to the former vice president. Mr. Trump is contesting some of the projected wins in court.

During Mr. Trump’s time in office, tensions between Washington and Beijing skyrocketed over disputes of trade, technology, business, human rights and defense.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.