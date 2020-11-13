Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden is considering appointing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as ambassador to the United Nations, according to The Washington Post.

The Post reported that Mrs. Clinton, who lost to President Trump in the 2016 election, is “being discussed privately” for the post at the United Nations.

Mrs. Clinton backed Mr. Biden in the general election race but kept a low-profile.

She remains a polarizing figure on both the left and the right.

