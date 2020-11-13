KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police have determined the death of a man over the weekend near Independence Plaza was a homicide.

Officers called to the area around East 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday found a man who was unresponsive, the Kansas City Star reported. The man, later identified as 39-year-old Rodolfo Ibarra, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially said Ibarra’s cause of death was unclear, but investigators later deemed his death a homicide. Police have not released information on Ibarra’s cause of death or the type of injuries he sustained. No arrests had been announced by Friday morning.

