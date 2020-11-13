Incoming Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the Capitol’s rules on masks Friday at the orientation for new members.

Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress.



Masks, masks, masks….



I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive.



In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.



My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020

Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, was seen arriving on the first day of orientation Thursday wearing an American flag mask and by reporters with a mask on inside the Capitol.

She is entering Congress after gaining notoriety during her campaign for statements supporting QAnon conspiracy theories.

A mask mandate was implemented in the Capitol and House office buildings over the summer after Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican, tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

Exceptions are given for anyone drinking, alone in an enclosed space, has a medical condition, six feet away from others while speaking, or it would endanger public safety. Anyone not in compliance will be removed from the building.

At least 20 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began last spring. To combat the spread in the House, Democratic leaders implemented a vote by proxy system.

Both Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have advocated for mask-wearing both on Capitol Hill and in general.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, when asked about some his more controversial new members, urged patience.

“Our party is very diverse….these are new members, give them the opportunity before what you believe they have done, and what they will do. I think it’s fair for all,” he said on Thursday.

