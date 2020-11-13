A committee for the United Methodist Church says it will decide soon on a plan to formally separate the denomination.

The nine-member judicial council announced in a statement on its website that it will deliberate in Zoom meetings for “the coming weeks and months” on various measures, including legislation passed in March by the church’s bishops to dissolve the church into two separate conservative and liberal entities.

The announcement was first reported by the official news service for the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination on Friday.

“The Judicial Council will publish its decision on its website as each decision and memorandum is perfected,” the council said.

A decision on the constitutionality of the protocol to separate the church has been delayed by the coronavirus, UM News said.

In 2019, liberal Methodists fell short at a denomination-wide conference in convincing the church as a whole to vote to recognize greater inclusion for LGBTQ members, including recognition of gay marriage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.