White House adviser Peter Navarro said Friday the administration believes President Trump was reelected and is preparing as such term despite his projected loss to Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden.

“We are moving forward here at the White House on the assumption that there will be second Trump term,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox Business.

“We think he won that election, and any speculation about what Joe Biden might do, I think, is moot at this point,” Mr. Navarro added.

Preliminary results of the recent presidential race show Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump — an outcome predicted by virtually all major nationwide polling done in the weeks before Election Day last week.

Mr. Trump has not conceded, however, citing various unfounded claims of voted fraud, and his campaign is pursuing related litigation in courts in several states.

