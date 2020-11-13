President Trump said Friday he did a great job securing the presidential election from foreign meddling, but couldn’t protect it from domestic Democratic interference.

“For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election!”

A top committee at the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday refuted Mr. Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud and irregularities, calling the election “the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised,” the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee said in a statement.

Trump friend and broadcaster Geraldo Rivera said the president told him in a phone call Friday morning that he is a “realist” who will do the “right thing” about the election results. Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden has more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, although Mr. Trump is fighting the close results in court in several states.

Mr. Rivera tweeted that the president “wants to see ‘what states do in terms of certification (etc).’”

“He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished,” Mr. Rivera wrote.

Trump supporters are planning a large rally in Washington on Saturday near the White House.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said of the president’s claims of vote fraud, “Seen a lot of tweets about it. Seen a lot of public statements about it. But we’ve seen absolutely no evidence of it.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.