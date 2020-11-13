Authorities are investigating an explosion at a Veterans Administration hospital in Connecticut that killed at least two people.

According to initial reports, the blast happened Friday morning in a building at the VA Connecticut Health Care System hospital in West Haven.

“Early indications are that this appears to have been caused by a steam pipe,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a Twitter message. “Our hearts go out to their colleagues and families at the VA Center.”

A VA employee and a contractor were the two people who were killed while a third person was still missing, the Associated Press reported.

The explosion happened in a non-patient related part of the hospital, officials said.

Gov. Lamont said state agencies are working alongside the local and federal counterparts to conduct the inquiry into what happened.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.