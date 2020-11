WALES, Maine (AP) - Police are investigating a crash that killed an Augusta man in Wales.

John Bennett, 52, was driving a dump truck loaded with gravel on Route 126 Friday morning when the truck went off the road and overturned, authorities said.

Police said Bennett, who was working for Crooker Construction, may have suffered a medical issue.

