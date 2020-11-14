POTTERVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A man admitted that he killed a deer with a hammer in Eaton County after video of the incident was posted on social media, authorities said Saturday.

The 23-year-old man from Potterville was located Wednesday night, about an hour after an off-duty conservation officer was told about the video, the Department of Natural Resources said.

“The video starts with the deer standing upright in the middle of the road, blinded by vehicle headlights,” the DNR said. “Words of encouragement and laughter can be heard throughout the video, which lasts less than a minute.”

The suspect claimed he was trying to end the deer’s misery after a car-deer crash, the DNR said.

He surrendered the partially butchered deer. The Eaton County prosecutor will review the case for possible charges.

