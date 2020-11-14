Marjorie Taylor Greene, an incoming member of the House of Representatives, made false claims Saturday about coronavirus restrictions in place within Washington, D.C., prompting pushback from current congressmen.

Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, said on social media that businesses such as fitness centers within the nation’s capital are closed, resulting in her being called out and corrected by current members of Congress.

“I work out everyday in a CrossFit gym that is open. With people,” Ms. Greene posted on Twitter.

“Gyms are small businesses that have been devastated by the government mandated shut downs,” Ms. Greene said in the tweet. “In DC, NOTHING is open bc of Democrat tyrannical control.”

The tweet included a 45-second video showing Ms. Greene exercising in a hotel room shortly before she was set to speak at a protest being held by fellow supporters of President Trump in downtown D.C.

Businesses in D.C. are open, however, albeit with safety measures in place because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus infections are also currently surging locally and nationally.

“This is false,” Rep. Justin Amash said in response to the incoming congresswoman’s claim. “Businesses are open in DC,” said Mr. Amash, a former Republican currently the sole Libertarian in Congress.

“There is literally a gym around the corner from the hotel she is staying at.” Rep. Ruben Gallego, Arizona Democrat, said in another Twitter post among several correcting the incoming congresswoman.

Indeed, gyms are abundant in D.C., and The Washington Times had no problem locating one that was open for business later Saturday. CrossFit DC also told The Times both of its locations were open.

D.C. entered the second phase of its the District’s plan for reopening from closing triggered by the coronavirus pandemic on June 22, which allows gyms to open with limited access and other measures.

Ms. Greene acknowledged those restrictions in a subsequent tweet later Saturday while criticizing an article concerning her original post.

“These gyms are FORCED by DC’s Democrat mayor to RESTRICT access,” said Ms. Greene, who also described herself in the post as “a former CrossFit gym owner and competitor” familiar with the industry.

Ms. Greene gained notoriety while campaigning for having embraced and promoted baseless conspiracy theories, including those associated with the QAnon movement the September 11 terrorist attacks.

She spoke Saturday in D.C. alongside fellow Trump supporters who allege the recent election was rigged against the president, who had been projected by virtually all major polls to lose and then did.

D.C. is experiencing a surge in cases of COVID-19, the contagious respiratory disease the coronavirus causes, evidenced by Wednesday nearly breaking the region’s record for daily new confirmed cases.

In the interim, Mr. Greene complained Friday on Twitter about Congress requiring members wear face masks at most times, calling it “oppressive.” Masks wearing is proven to mitigate the pandemic.

The video Ms. Greene shared on Twitter of her exercising next to a hotel bed had been viewed more than 2.5 million times as of early Saturday evening.

