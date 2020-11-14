DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - An off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Durham County was injured Saturday when several shots were fired into his car, authorities said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said the deputy was transported to a local hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life. The department did not immediately release the name of the deputy.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m., when the unknown occupants of a silver sedan fired into the deputy’s vehicle. They did not provide additional details of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

