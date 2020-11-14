PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police officers shot and wounded an armed man during an encounter that began when the officers saw a woman apparently being assaulted, the Police Department said.

Police said the 35-year-old man who was shot Friday was seriously injured. His identity wasn’t released.

A police statement said two officers approached the man and a woman after seeing an apparent assault and that the man ignored commands and walked away before beginning to run.

The man pulled out a gun and pointed it at himself before changing direction and circling back towards the woman’s last known location, a nearby business and traffic on 19th Avenue, the statement said.

“At this time, both officers fired their service weapons, striking the male,” the statement said.

