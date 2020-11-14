By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 14, 2020

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday in Waterloo, authorities said.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies who heard gunshots in the area found the woman with one gunshot wound inside a residence shortly after midnight, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name was not released pending notification of family members.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Waterloo woman on a pending charge of first-degree murder.

