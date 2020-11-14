Thousands of supporters for President Trump filled Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Saturday as several rallies took place speaking out against what they see as widespread vote fraud throwing the election to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Trump was greeted in the morning by fans when he drove in a motorcade past the crowd on the way to his golf club in Virginia.

At least three pro-Trump rallies — “March for Trump,” “March for 45” and the “Million MAGA March” — were scheduled to begin in Freedom Plaza at noon. All three appear to be linked to the Stop the Steal movement, which has held protests nationwide in support of the president’s claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the recent election.

Demonstrators from the left-wing groups Refuse Fascism and All Out DC are also hosting counterprotests.

Before Saturday’s dueling demonstrations began at noon, Black Lives Matter D.C. tweeted a video showing people ripping down signs along the Black Lives Matter Memorial.

As the rallies kicked off, chants of “U-S-A!” can be heard in a video tweeted by the Million MAGA March account.

Pro-Trump signs and flags that read “Trump 2020 No More Bullshit,” “Stop the Steal” and “Don’t Tread on Me” can be seen in tweets by Mr. Trump’s Senior Adviser Katrina Pierson.

March for Trump co-host Women for America First received permit approval by the National Park Service on Friday for 10,000 participants. The public-gathering permit for the “freedom of speech rally” started Saturday at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., during which attendees will reportedly march to the Supreme Court.

More than 20 conservative speakers are listed including Rep. Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania Republican; Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican; Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican; Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, and others.

